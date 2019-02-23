Session cut short

IMPHAL, Feb 22: The ongoing budget session of the State Assembly has been cut short to March 4.
As per the earlier schedule, the budget session which commenced from February 20 should continue till March 8.
The Business Advisory Committee held a meeting after today’s session and it decided to shorten the session to March 4. It also decided to hold the Assembly session on March 2 even though it is Saturday.
