Set up monitoring team in each district : CEO

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 16 : Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Singh, has instructed the District Election Officers of the State to establish Expenditure Monitoring teams for their respective districts before February 22, in light of the coming Lok Sabha election.

PK Singh gave the instructions during a review meeting which was attended by Security Nodal Officer L Kailun, DCs and SPs, in connection with the preparation for the coming election through video conferencing.

Directing the authority concerned to establish the expenditure monitoring team and to properly train them before February 22, the CEO also instructed the DCs and the SPs, to detail the locations where para military forces will be deployed in light of the election.

It may be mentioned that around 79 companies of Central paramilitary forces will be utilised for the coming election, apart from State forces as well.

The DCs were also directed to identify the polling stations to which the polling personnel will be transported using helicopters, as well as to start the training for the Nodal Officers regarding the use of cVIGIL mobile app from February 20.

The DCs and SPs were also instructed to submit weekly reports regarding the service voters, every Saturday.