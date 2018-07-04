Settlement of non-locals unacceptable : CM

DIPR/Staff Reporter

Imphal, Jul 3: Stating that nine non-local people who are said to be from Tripura and elsewhere were found living in three of the 74 houses demolished yesterday at Awaching, Chief Minister N Biren has asserted that facilitating settlement of non-local people in the State in the name of minority group(s) cannot be tolerated.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a Go to Village camp held at Heingang Mayai Leikai in Imphal East district today.

Biren asked, “What is the point of demanding enforcement of ILPS or any similar mechanism if our own people are facilitating settlement of non-local people among us ?”

Saying that he joined politics to serve the people sincerely, Biren called upon all the people to save the future generations and added that his Government would never tolerate mass settlement of non-local people in the State.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government had already issued eviction notice to the residents of Awaching Kshetri Bengoon Mamang Khul around two months back as the land they were occupying is reserved forest area.

During a meeting with him at the CM’s Secretariat some months back, representatives of All Manipur Muslim Organisations Co-ordinating Committee (AMMOCOC) informed about a pending Court case regarding the issue.

In due course of time, the Court entrusted the State Forest Department and Green Tribunal for necessary action as the area falls under reserved forest area. As such, the State Government issued notice to the residents in time and launched the eviction drive yesterday, the Chief Minister clarified.

Urging all concerned to stop giving a communal tinge to the issue, the Chief Minister said that there is no question of targeting a particular community as similar drives would be conducted at other reserved forest areas of other districts as well.

Stating that the Government is carrying out the exercise keeping the welfare of future generation in mind, the Chief Minister sought co-operation from the public regarding the matter.

Many houses built on the banks of Nambul River and Imphal River were demolished but none of them blamed the Government of being sectarian or communal.

The encroachers should first think whether their residences were legally permissible or permitted before charging the Government of being communal, Biren said.

He also asked all employees of Revenue Department to discharge their duties sincerely with a sense of Nationalism.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 21 crore has been reserved in the State Planning Department to meet urgent needs of the people under Go to Village Mission as no separate fund for the mission could be included in the State Budget for the ongoing fiscal year.

The Chief Minister said that the mission was launched to fulfil two major requirements of the common people – urgent and basic needs of the masses which could be met through various Government schemes like CMHT and Ujjala Yojana etc, and basic infrastructure requirements like water supply, drains and canals etc.

Stating that all the localities of both rural and urban areas of the State would be covered by the mission, he further said that the State Government had received around 350,000 complaints/cases so far in different GTV camps held across the State, out of which around 300,000 complaints/cases had been resolved so far.

Informing that an unwanted misunderstanding had recently happened at a GTV camp held at Thoubal Moijing due to large turnout and heavy rush, he said that there is nothing to worry as all the eligible households/persons would be given benefits after examining data and documents collected on that day.

Even if any person or family was left out due to time constraint or heavy rush, there is nothing to panic because the mission would continue until all the eligible and deserving persons are benefited, he added.

The Government has set a target to complete Round-1 of the mission before the beginning of 2019, Biren said.

The camp was held for all the localities/leikais of Heingang village. In all, 24 Government Departments opened their stalls to provide facilities/benefits to the public.

Departments concerned issued 63 birth certificates, five death certificates, 130 income certificates and 13 domicile certificates at the camp apart from solving 21 Aadhaar related complaints.

Six weaver cards, 33 CMHT cards, 10 tailoring machines, 11 embroidery machines and 20 gas connections were also distributed.

Among others, Imphal East Adhyaksha P Bimola Devi and Imphal East DC Th Chitra Devi were also present at the camp.

Later in the afternoon, the Chief Minister also attended another Go to Village camp held at Yurembam Mayai Leikai in Imphal West district.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister spoke in detail about various welfare schemes being implemented by the State and Central Governments.

He said that around 350 villages had been covered by the Go to Village Mission so far. The Chief Minister also lauded Government officials for investing their full effort in making the mission a success.

The Chief Minister distributed CMHT cards and Weaver Cards to beneficiaries. In all, 27 Government Departments opened stalls to attend to the grievances/complaints of the people. The camp was conducted specially for the villages which fall under polling stations No. 18/12, 18/13 and 18/14 of Konthoujam AC.

19 LPG connections, 76 weaver cards and 40 CMHT cards were distributed apart from issuing 153 residential certificates, 40 PAN cards, 14 income certificates etc. Health check-up camp and veterinary camp were also organised at the venue for the convenience of the villagers.

Konthoujam AC MLA Dr Sapam Ranjan and Imphal West DC N Praveen Singh were also present at the occasion.