By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 21: A three day leadership training programme was flagged off at Congress Bhawan today under the aegis of Manipur Pradesh Congress Seva Dal.

A large number of people from Tripura, Meghalaya as well as other North East States took part in the event.

Speaking at the event, ex Chief Minister as well as leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Okram Ibobi said that it is of utmost importance to strengthen the Seva Dal.

Ibobi conveyed that the Congress is the oldest and the largest political party in the country and Seva Dal is one of the most important arms of the party.

Urging all to work towards strengthening the Seva Dal, Ibobi claimed that the said organisation plays a huge role in ensuring the strength of the Congress party.

Speaking at the event, ex Deputy CM and sitting MLA, Gaikhangam explained the roles of Seva Dal in shaping the Congress leaders and added that the leadership training programme has been organised with the aim of discussing the necessary changes and shift in the working of Seva Dal.

Pointing out that there are around 100 individuals who have received proper training for Seva Dal, the ex Dy CM said that Seva Dal is the back bone of the Congress party.

On the other hand, All Indian Congress Seva Dal chief organiser Lalji Desai spoke on the workings and the rules and regulations of Seva Dal during the event.

Congress MLAs, leaders of various frontal and cells of the party were also present at the event.