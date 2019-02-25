Seva Sangam draws to a close Biswajit draws positives of Sangh Parivar

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 24 : Seva Sangam 2019, which kick-started yesterday at Youth Hostel, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex under the aegis of Seva Bharati, Manipur, concluded today.

The closing event was attended by Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand, Seva Bharati Manipur Prant Sanghachalak Dr L Ibungohal, Works Minister Th Biswajit and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Karyakari Sadashya and Rashtriya Seva Bharati Patron Suhas Hiremath as the chief guest, president, guest of honour and special invitee respectively.

Speaking at the event, Biswajit said that everyone has to undergo struggle for existence in life. Ever since its inception, Sangh Parivar has analysed every social problems and the said social problems selected by the Sangh was efficiently and successfully acted upon by the BJP which resulted in the party becoming one of the most powerful political parties, he added.

However, it is extremely disappointing that the Oppositions is levelling allegations and insults at the Sangh Parivar without having any knowledge about the works and contributions of the Sangh Parivar, he claimed.

Biswajit continued that instead of viewing everything through a political angle, it would be a nice change to recognise and appreciate the initiatives of the Sangh for the welfare of the society.

Pointing out that only political parties or the Sangh cannot bring positive change to the region, he added that it requires the united effort of the people as well.

Biswajit conveyed that the most important task today is to guide the youth to the right path and added that Government jobs should not be considered as the only job as it would be highly impossible for every one to get a Government job.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the Start Up India, Stand Up India and Make in India campaign under the vision that increase in entrepreneurship ventures will decrease the rate of unemployment in the Nation, he added.

Instead of providing subsidy of around Rs 1.60 crore in loans to the Industries Department, steps have been taken up to help the aspiring entrepreneurs by giving them training and capital. A notice regarding this initiative will come soon for all the Assembly Constituencies, Biswajit claimed.

Speaking at the event, Dr L Ibungohal said that steps for bringing development and positive changes to the society were discussed during the two day programme but added that the most difficult task ahead is implementation of the said steps.

He then said that the idea of selfless service is present in all Indians and which is proved by the saying ‘Seva hi param dharma’.

He continued that one should not serve with ego and stressed on the importance of self respect, self reliance and dignity. He then conveyed that recognition granted to many NGOs of the country were cancelled/revoked after they were found misusing the funds for their own benefits and appealed to all the NGOs linked under the Seva Bharati to serve the people with dedication and honesty.

Members and representatives of various NGOs linked with Seva Bharati, Manipur and Sangh Pariwar workers were also present at the event.