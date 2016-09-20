Seven held for selling medicines inside RIMS

IMPHAL, Sep 19 : Seven people were apprehended from RIMS Hospital today for selling medicines to patients inside the hospital building.

The Medical Superintendent of RIMS Dr M Amuba Singh, in June 9, 2014, issued a notice prohibiting the sale of medicines by runners inside the hospital premises and private laboratories collecting blood samples from the hospital. Despite the notice, seven people were found selling medicines to patients inside the hospital building today.

Manipur Security Services personnel picked up all the seven people and later released them after giving them a stern warning.

Speaking to media persons Dr Amuba said the hospital has come across instances where the runners made the patient’s party buy medicines that are not even prescribed by the consultant doctor.

While questioning the authenticity of the medicines that are sold by these runners, Dr Amuba has appealed to all the concerned not to continue such practice in the future.

There are about five pharmacies inside RIMS campus. On top of this, the hospital provides some of the prescribed medicines, if not all, to its patients, he added.