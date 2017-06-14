Seven vovinam players selected for training

Imphal, Jun 13: The Vovinam Association of India has selected seven vovinam players from the state for a 15-day special training from June 20 to July 5 in the run-up to the 5th World Vovinam Championship that will be held from August 1 to 5 at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, according to a statement.

Vovinam is an emerging Vietnamese martial art, founded by Nguyen Loc and it is based on Far Eastern defence techniques and the principle of yin and yang.

The selected players include: Sh Mahadev, K Raju, L Ajit, M Tomba, H Henba, H Omita and L Pushpa. They will move directly from the special training camp to representing India at the World Championship, the statement added.

Share This!