Sever pol ties with State Govt stand Where does this leave NPF ?

It is on record. The 2010 decision to sever all political ties with the Government of Manipur still stands. Not that this will alter the approach of the BJP led Government to the issues besieging the hill districts of Manipur, but it is still interesting to note that the UNC continues to stick to its stand even after a lapse of seven years and a change in the Government. And it is also interesting to note that the UNC continues with this stand despite the fresh approach adopted by the BJP led Government in reaching out to the hills. Elevating the Shirui Lily Festival to the State level, resolving the Churachandpur standoff, the Barak Spring Festival at Senapati all went down well with the people, but obviously festivals are not enough to break or dilute the stand of the UNC taken way back on July 1, 2010. Any keen reader of the daily newspaper will remember how the decision to snap ties with the Government of Manipur was taken. It was taken during those highly polarised days when the then Congress Government under O Ibobi decided to ban the entry of NSCN (IM) general secretary Th Muivah to his native village Somdal in Ukhrul district. Not surprisingly the Naga people revolted and in the stand off with the police two students were killed at Mao gate. That set off a chain reaction and the Naga People’s Convention held in Senapati on July 1 under the UNC took the decision to sever all political ties with the Government of Manipur and seven years down the line, that decision still stands, if what the UNC has had to say is any indication.

It is however important to keep in mind that in continuing with the decision to sever all political ties with the Government of Manipur, the UNC is also effectively saying that it has severed political ties with the Naga People’s Front (NPF), which is a major constituent of the BJP led coalition Government. How well such a stand will go down with the NPF is anybody’s guess but herein lies the interesting part. A political party which the UNC supported before and during the election and severing all ties with the very Government of which the NPF is a part and herein lies the flummoxing part. The seriousness of such a decision should be seen from all perspective. Or is it a case of the UNC continuing with the decision under a tacit understanding with the NPF ? This is where the BJP and the other constituent partners of the Government need to pull up their socks. Moreover what is the stand of the NPF with regard to the decision of the UNC ? Does it back the decision to sever all political ties with the Government of which it is a part ? Only the NPF can answer this, but surely the present situation cannot be comfortable for the party and questions are bound to be raised on where it stands as a political party which is supping with the BJP.