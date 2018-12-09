Sewerage project leaks out excreta!

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 8: The underground pipes laid at along the road leading to Shija Hospital for Imphal Sewerage project Phase I ( which is yet to be finished even after 14 years) began leaking excreta and wastes today.

It may be mentioned that a trial run for most of the project, which was taken up by Public Health Engineering with technical support from France, was even performed successfully recently and the Department had fixed this month for the total completion of the said project.

However, in an embarrassing twist, people began witnessing a constant spill of liquid wastes into the streets from the pipe and the holes along the road to Shija Hospitals which are a part of the pipeline which stretches all the way to the Government quarters at Lamphel.

At some places, human excreta even spilled out from the pipeline.

The situation is the same at the Government quarters as the pipe joints are reportedly clogged and whenever the wastes from the quarters are discharged through the pipe, they are often forced out from the cracks along the pipe and the wastes make their way to the drain as well.

Even the locals have complained of the unbearable stench and the nauseating sight created by the spillage.

Attempts by The Sangai Express to contact the Minister concerned and the Head of the Department also went in vain.

The Sangai Express also saw that the pipe had been joined with pipes carrying human excreta from the quarters as well.

It may be recalled that Superintendent Engineer of the Department, Ksh Lalitababu had, during the series of press conference organised by DIPR, claimed that the project would be completed by this month.

The SE had also announced that 96 percent of the project had been completed and that the underground pipe had been connected with that of 1000 households.

On the other hand, Public Health Engineering Department Minister L Dikho had announced that additional Rs 20 crore is required to complete the said project.

It may be mentioned that Imphal Sewerage project is handled by 5 contractors and 100 subcontractors.