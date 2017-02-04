SFs accused of defying Govt orders

JIRIBAM, Feb 3: W Shyam Singh (DSO, CAF and PD) and M Tombabu (vice president, All Jiribam Road Transport Drivers’ Union, AJRTDU) have accused the security forces of ignoring the State Government and the High Court orders to escort vehicles stranded at Jiribam due to the UNC’s economic blockade and instead focusing on escorting only some specific vehicles.

Speaking to media persons, W Shyam said that trucks carrying goods and supplies are arriving at Jiribam everyday but the drivers have begun to see the officials of caf&pd Department in the wrong light due to the security forces’ disregard for the State Government and High Court order.

He pointed out that even the officials themselves are getting disappointed at the conduct of the security forces.

He said, “The department will hold a meeting tomorrow along with the SDPO in order to streamline the escort service but if the problem persists then the higher authorities would be notified”.

Shyam accused the security forces of escorting only some specific vehicles while leaving out the ones stranded between JT road and Leingangpokpi who were issued tokens by the CAF&PD officials.

He further alleged that there was a gap between the transporters who were given tokens by the department and the security forces who would escort them to Imphal.

“AJRTDU has also been helping us in assigning the serial numbers to the vehicles”, he added.

According to M Tombabu, vice president of AJRTDU, the security forces’ practice of selecting only some transporters known/close to them and disregarding the hardwork of the drivers, officials and union members was truly disappointing.

He further urged the concerned party not to repeat such discriminatory practice in the future.

H Dhananjoy Singh (SDC, HQ Jiribam), CAF&PD Inspectors H Bhupendra Singh, S Koroungamba, Quality Inspector N Bungnao Singh, CO M Shyamkeshor Singh, S Pratap (gen secy, AJRTDU) and L Maniton Singh (joint secy, AJRTDU) were also present at the meet. On the other hand, around 300 trucks consisting of two petrol oil tankers, five diesel tankers, five LPG bullet trucks, 56 FCI trucks, 65 cement trucks, three medicine trucks and 164 trucks carrying other essential commodities have left Jiribam for Imphal with security escorts. Around 500 vehicles consisting of 16 LPG trucks, seven oil tankers, two medicine carrying trucks and 475 trucks laden with essential commodities are still waiting in line at Jiribam for the next trip.