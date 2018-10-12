Shabby road robs new market’s sheen

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 11: Even though Kangpokpi Bazar’s new Ima Market (Nute Keilhang) is all set for inauguration on October 13, Imphal-Dimapur highway which passes just beside the new market complex paints a very pathetic picture, worn out, sloughy and muddy.

The Ima Market is a part of the economic package of Rs 185 crore announced by Chief Minister N Biren at Kangpokpi on April 26 last year for development of Kangpokpi district.

The Ima Market was constructed on the Kangpokpi Bazar-IT Road junction at the cost of Rs 10 crore.

The new market was earlier planned for inauguration in September but it was postponed to October 13 as the construction work could not be completed in time.

After inaugurating the Ima Market, Chief Minister N Biren and his Council of Ministers will hold a Cabinet meeting at the Kangpokpi DC office complex on the same day.

The package announced by N Biren on April 26 last year included construction of district hospital, Sadbhavna Mandap, establishment of ITI, construction of girls hostel, guest house etc.

The Chief Minister also announced that Rs 3.88 crore and Rs 2.25 crore had been sanctioned for construction of ITI and girls hostel respectively.

Even though Imphal-Motbung section of Imphal-Dimapur is in good shape, the bitumen layer being laid beyond Motbung ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit is very thin and the road surface is quite uneven.

From Sapermeina to Kangpokpi and Senapati, the highway abounds with potholes as the WBM layer is not black-topped.

Now the potholes have been filled with rain water and the road surface is sloughy as well as muddy.

Nonetheless, it is reported that filling the potholes has begun from today in view of the Chief Minister’s scheduled visit to Kangpokpi.

Very few labourers have been working on the highway’s Kangpokpi section which was enveloped by columns of dust during dry season when there was no rainfall.