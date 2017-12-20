‘Shambal’ at Hueyen Lallong Hall

IMPHAL, Dec 19: Based on the short story ‘Shambal’ written by Kangjam Padmakumar, a drama will be shown 4:30pm on December 20 at the hall of Hueyen Lallong Thangta Association, Irilbung. The play is translated and directed by Ningombam Jadumani and will feature artists from the Blooming Cultural Academy of Performing Arts.