Shaolin Chandam Memorial Tennis Bhusan clinches U-14 title

Imphal, Aug 29: H Bhusan clinched the U-14 boys title of the Shaolin Chandam Memorial Tennis Tournament 2017 organised by Thangmeiband Atheletic Union under the aegis of Manipur Tennis Association at THAU Deko Tennis Turf Court from August 25 in two categories: U-14 boys and over-45 mens.

In the U-14 boys final, H Bhusan outclassed A Mahesh in the straight set 6-1, 6-2.

Retd Lt Gen Konsam Himalay, T Panmei, President, Manipur Tennis Association, Dr K Arunkanta, President, THAU, retd Col Chandam Ranjankumar graced the prize distribution ceremony as dignitaries.

The U-14 boys champ H Bhusan recieved the title trophy and a cash prize of Rs 4000 along with certificates. A Mahesh took the runners-up spot and a sum of Rs 2000 as cash reward with certificate. Semi-finalists Th Neeraj and S Biki were awarded Rs 1000 each with certificates.

Tuley Thongbam and N Kangjamba had won the over-45 veteran mens’ double title yesterday. They recieved the title trophy, a cash prize of Rs 4000 and certificates. H Ibotombi and Dr Mutum recieved the runners-up certificate with a cash prize of Rs 2000. Semi-finalists Ranjan-Prakash and Rakesh-Iboton duos recieved Rs 1000 each with certificates.