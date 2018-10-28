Sharing and caring a must to bring unity : CM

Imphal, Oct 27 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that sharing and caring among the communities is a must to bring unity and harmony in the State. He was speaking at the 12th Indigenous Brothers’ Meet, 2018 held at AMITY Hall, Adimjati Complex, Imphal today.

The function was organised by the League of the Fourth World People, Kangleipak (Manipur).

Speaking as chief guest of the function, the Chief Minister said, “I wouldn’t take any decision on my own without the consensus of the people on any issue that affects the people and State”.

Meiteis being the majority community should have a sense of responsibility and be more liberal towards bringing peace, unity and tranquillity in the State, he added.

“People of the State are gifted with enormous talents and knowledge and when there is unity among us, then no one can compete with us in the entire world. We must work at grassroots to bring positive changes in the society”, Biren advocated.

Highlighting some of the Government’s initiatives for the welfare of the people, he said that the ‘Go to Hills’ mission was initiated to reduce the gap and bring emotional integration between the Hills and Valley people. Lakhs of people have been benefited from Go to Village, CMHT, CMST, he added.

Women’s markets have been constructed in hill districts to empower women financially in every district. Helicopter services have been started and the State will get flying doctors soon. Sports Medicine Department would be opened soon at RIMS, he said.

He stated that the State has been conferred the best Commendable Initiative Award for the Revival of Manipur State Transport and the State would receive the award on November 4 at a function which would be held in Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister said that water supply schemes would be set up at Senapati, Tamenglong and Churachandpur districts with a budget of Rs 30 crore, 45 crore and 25 crore respectively. A Heritage Park having traditional houses of various communities of the State would be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 29 crore at Keibul Lamjao. A guest house would be constructed for the hill chiefs at the premises of the Royal Palace, Imphal, he added.

Former Minister RV Mingthing, vice-presidents of League of the Fourth World People, Kangleipak LN Issac Aimol, Mangangcha Keisham Ibomcha, Th Thumbu Maram, representatives of various civil society organisations and others attended the function.