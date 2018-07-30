Sharp drop witnessed in wild mushroom availability

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Jul 29 : Normally June – July is considered the season of wild mushrooms for the people of Ukhrul district.

However this year, due to uneven rainfall, there has been an unprecedented decrease in the production of wild mushrooms, the favorite menu of every household during the Monsoon season.

For years, Ukhrul produces considerable amount of wild mushrooms because of its favorable climatic condition.

This year however the people of Ukhrul were surprised to learn that there just no wild mushrooms put up for sale. The door to door sale of wild mushrooms is almost nil this year.

Continuous rain for days enable wild mushrooms to sprout and to flourish abundantly in the wild but the uneven spread of the rain this year has not helped the wild mushrooms to flourish.

Other than the uneven rain, no specific reason has been established or ascertained for the massive decline of wild mushrooms this year.

Many of the town folks said that wild mushrooms sprout only when there is high rainfall continuously for three/four days especially during June and July.

Wild mushrooms of about 20 varieties or more are found in the district such as Varlang, Chiphungvar, Varleo, Mukra, Seinu Var, Lengphong, Mathut, Alumkhana, Leirapheisang, Mahaivar, Ngaleithei, Sirovar, Liksivar, Varnok, Varsak, Alangvar, Huinivar, Seimalevar, Seishovar.

A woman from Shokvao village Chonthing who sells wild mushrooms at the roadside in a makeshift stall on the Ukhrul – Imphal road said that in the previous years she could at least earn Rs 10,000 selling wild mushrooms in a month.

But this year as the yield has been extremely poor her income too has taken a big hit.

A woman vendor from Ukhrul town, Awon said in the previous years the villagers used to bring bags filled with wild mushrooms during June and July but this year has seen a sharp decline. She said a small bunch of wild mushrooms which sell at Rs 25-30 last year is now sold at Rs 50- 100 per bunch or more.