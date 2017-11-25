Shaving tips for men

Shahnaz Husain

The time tested actionable shaving tips for men followed from generations are part of most men’s daily routine which give a smooth, easy and irritation free shave.

Most men rush through a shave in morning with right or wrong technique of shaving ignoring skin conditions.

Shaving causes dull skin and losing of moisturizer and good shave requires little more effort and know-how. Man face have lot oilier with thicker skin, more facial hair and bigger sebaceous glands. When battle with razors becomes tedious affairs men face suffer from ingrown hair, razor burns , cuts, rashes and nicks. With modern fancy blade razors and innovative techniques, shaving becomes one of the pleasure seeking morning activity for man to get rid of the ugly stubble.

Proper shaving techniques can go a long way in avoiding problems and also dealing with them when they occur. The shaving routine can affect the skin most of all, making it dry and sensitive and sometimes leading to dark patchy skin. Many after-shave products are alcohol based, causing further dryness, skin irritation and sensitivity. The other problems that can result from daily shaving are ingrown hair or coarse hair growing in a curved hair follicle. Dead skin cells or hardened oil collecting in the pores can often cause irritation and ingrown hair. One should select shaving and after-shave products with care. A mild face wash or cleanser would also help to counteract dryness. In fact, in cases of dryness, it may be a good idea to discontinue soap and use a cleansing gel instead. Before shaving, ensure that the beard is thoroughly wet. The hair is porous and absorbs the water. This makes shaving easier. Many men prefer to shower before shaving and this makes the beard totally wet. Or, apply luke warm water to the face before shaving, rinsing well. Use a shaving cream that contains moisturizers and emollients (lubricants). It should produce a rich creamy lather. It would be best to leave the cream on for a minute and then start shaving, so that the beard is soft. Choosing the right shaving brush is also important. The bristles should not be too soft or too hard. Everyone uses circular movements with the brush to work up lather, but if more pressure is applied as you go upwards, it will help to lift the beard and make cutting easier. It is needless to say that the blade should be sharp, because a close shave helps to avoid problems. Don’t wait too long to change the blade. Shaving against the direction of hair growth helps to get a close shave, but there are more chances of nicks and ingrown hair.

Rinse the face with luke warm water after shaving, ending with a cold water rinse. Then apply an after-shave cream. A cream would be better than a lotion, as it would also help to moisturize the skin. In fact, an after-shave cum moisturizing cream helps to replace the moisture that is lost while shaving. An after-shave cream containing sandalwood is a powerful natural antiseptic. This cream also contains natural moisturizers. It not only provides an exotic woody fragrance, but moisturizes the skin, soothes it and keeps it healthy. (The author is International fame beauty expert and is called herbal queen of India)