Shija Hospital performs open heart surgeries Myanmar patients

Imphal, Oct 6: Shija Hospitals has strengthened its stand on medical value tourism and building its brand in South East Asia by performing open heart surgeries on two patients from Republic of the Union of Myanmar formerly known as Burma.

Tudi Maya, a 65 years old woman from Myanmar was admitted at Shija Hospitals on September 20 with complaints of sudden onset of chest pain and shortness of breath on exertion. On evaluation she was diagnosed as a case of Severe Aortic Valve Stenosis (reduced blood flow to the body due to narrowing of the valve in the large blood vessel branching off the heart). She underwent Aortic Valve Replacement under general anaesthesia on September 22. She was discharged from the hospital on October 3.

Another patient, Sati Maya, a 44years old woman from Mandalay, Myanmar with complaint of chest pain on and off since 1 month was admitted in ICU of the hospital on September 20. On evaluation, she was diagnosed as a case of Atrial Septal Defect (a birth defect causing a hole in the wall between the heart’s upper chambers). She underwent Intracardiac Atrial Septal Defect Repair under general anaesthesia on September 23. She was discharged from the hospital on September 28.

The above mentioned open heart surgeries were performed by a highly specialized team led by Dr RC Sherawat, Metro Hospital, Jaipur and Dr L Sidartha, Consultant Cardio Thoracic & Vascular Surgeon, Shija Heart Beat. Dr Sidartha said that Shija Hospitals is now fully equipped for all types of open heart surgeries. He further stated that a lot of patients from Myanmar have availed of Vascular and Thoracic surgeries including cardiac stents. But it is for the first time that open heart surgeries were performed on patients from another country.

Patients from other States including Nagaland are also coming regularly for cardiac treatment. Paediatric Device Closure, a non excisional treatment for children between 0 to 18 years with congenital holes in the heart is being performed regularly under RBSK Shija Children Heart Beat. Recently one child from Nagaland also underwent double device closure at Shija Hospitals.

It may be noted that Shija Hospitals was empanelled by the State Health Society, Govt of Nagaland for the treatment of children born with holes in the heart under RBSK scheme, said a statement of the Shija Hospitals & Research Institute Pvt Ltd issued by Takhellambam Premkumar, Deputy Manager, Business Development.

Dr Sidartha also expressed his happiness on Imphal City becoming a medical destination for a lot of patients coming not only from the neighbouring States but also from the neighbouring country as well.