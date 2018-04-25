Shirui Lily Festival kicks off amid razzmatazz Deliverance of assurances priority of BJP led Govt : Biren

Imphal, Apr 24 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh opened the 2nd State Level Shirui Lily Festival, 2018 at a glittering function attended by hordes of dignitaries and hundreds of people from different parts of the State at the village playground of Shirui village in Ukhrul district today.

Addressing the function, the Chief Minister reiterated that the new Government’s mission is to deliver the assurances that they had made to the public. The new Government would never indulge in rhetorics but show its performance with action, he added.

The Chief Minister recalled that during his maiden visit to Ukhrul district headquarters in April last year, he promised to take up 29 different projects worth Rs 205 crore.

Out of these 29 projects, necessary funds for 21 projects had already been sanctioned and some projects had already been completed so far. Among these completed projects, ten projects had been inaugurated so far, he informed.

Completion of such developmental projects couldn’t have been possible in such a short period without the love and support of the people of the district.

Regarding the proposal for development of ‘Shirui Heritage’, he said that the matter would be properly discussed with the Department of Art and Culture so as to protect and preserve the rare Shirui Lily.

Maintaining that the Government’s new initiative ‘Go to Village’ mission would be launched on May 1, the Chief Minister stated that the mission has been initiated to reach out to the people at the grassroots level and also to practically solve the problems and issues faced by the people.

At the initial phase of the mission, the Government would develop 60 model villages, one each from every Assembly Constituency of the State, N Biren said while adding that love and support of the people is needed for the success of the mission.

He said, “There would be unity among us when we have cultural, emotional and traditional attachments. If we are co-operative and supportive of each other then there would be more development in the State.”

The fundamental duties of elected representatives are to make sure that people benefit from the existing welfare schemes of the Government, he said.

The Government needs to chalk out plans to enhance revenue/resource generation and also to formulate strategies to receive grants and funds from the Centre and other funding agencies.

N Biren said, “Let’s live together with unity by forgetting our past differences and mistakes. We need to forgive and forget the past and put in a collective effort for a better future.”

The Chief Minister said that it is indeed a pride for the Government to organise Shirui Lily Festival in such a grand manner.

He said, “We need to join hands to protect and preserve our indigenous endangered Shirui Lily”.

The Chief Minister also said that he is happy to learn that two famous rock bands from USA are performing in this year’s edition of the festival. Apart from these, cultural troupes from various States of the country are also taking part, he added.

Health Minister L Jayantakumar, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian, Public Health Engineering Minister L Dikho, Education Minister Th Radheshyam, Tourism Corporation of Manipur Chairman, Dr Sapam Ranjan, Manipur Pollution Control Board Chairman L Radhakishore, MLAs Khashim Vashum, K Leishiyo, Alfred Kangam Arthur and Ashab Uddin, ADC Chairman and Members, Principal Secretary (Relief and Disaster Management) MH Khan, Ukhrul DC Harmit Singh Pahuja and other high ranking State and Central Government officials also attended the function.

Later, the Chief Minister also inaugurated Women’s Market of the district at Phungreitang in Ukhrul town amidst loud cheering from the public.

The market shed was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 10 crore by Manipur Police Housing Corporation.

Later, he also inaugurated stalls and opened cultural programme presentations at Tangkhul Naga Long ground as part of the five-day festival.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Khangkhui Cave of the district would be developed as a major tourist destination at an estimated cost of Rs 7.5 crore. He also said that the Government has taken up all necessary steps to start construction of a magnificent community hall at Shirui village.

The festival will continue till April 28. Apart from opening different stalls, cultural presentations and others items will be held at Tangkhul Naga Long ground daily while Shirock 2018 that include a rock competition and grand concerts of two internationally renowned bands from USA – SteelHeart and Queensrÿche – will be held at Bakshi Ground.

The festival is held under the sponsorship of the Department of Tourism, Manipur to spread awareness about conservation of the endangered Shirui Lily and promote the district as a tourist destination.

The festival is also supported by North Eastern Council. The first edition of Shirui Lily Festival was organized from May 16 to 20 last year at the same venues.