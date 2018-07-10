Shiv Sena, AAP team inspects BP-81

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 9 : Amid tension over the Indo-Myanma boundary, a 25 member team led by president Shiv Sena Manipur M Tombi Singh and convenor AAP Manipur unit Th Manihar visited the Indo-Myanmar border at Moreh to take stock of the situation over the alleged shifting of boundary pillar 81 by 3 kms inside Manipur.

The team after surveying border pillar 81 and the subsidiary border pillars crossed the Namchumpha and Namchellok rivers and unfurled the 7 Salai flag at the original border line demarcated in 1968-69 by the BSF which then guarded the Indo-Myanamar border.

The team also raised slogans for protecting the territory of Manipur while holding the Indian flag at the spot.

President Shiv Sena Manipur M Tombi Singh said that border pillar 81 and the subsidiary pillars currently installed near Kwatha Khunou have been shifted from its original position inside Manipur after Indian Govt signed an agreement with Myanmar Govt on January 15-16, 2013 to part with some portion of border area to Myanmar Govt.

While seeking cooperation from the people of Manipur in its effort to regain the lost territory, he asserted that the border issue will be taken up for discussion with the National president and secretary of Shiv Sena when he visits Mumbai on July 14.

Natives of Kwatha Khunou including Lien Gangte, L Gambhir Singh, Ch Gitan Singh, N Debendro Singh, M Soni Singh, Jugish Singh, Th Jayenta Singh, Y Jotin Singh accompanied the team on their maiden visit to the border.