Shiv Sena decries

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 13: Shiv Sena Manipur State Unit has condemned the alleged absence of any State Government officials as well as CSOs during the inspection of Border Pillar 78 to 81.

Speaking to media persons at the party’s office at Babupara today, its State Secretary Lien Gangte said that in the first week of November, a joint inspection team of Myanmar and India inspected BP 78 to 81.

However, the Indian delegates consisted of the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs Border Management, Vikram Doraiswami, SK Singha of Survey of India and AB Reddy of International Boundary Directorate but no officials from the State Government were present. The local people were not taken into confidence he said and add that this is condemnable.

Lien Gangte remarked that it is quite unfortunate that the demarcation exercise concerning a contentious issue like the international border pillar dispute was carried out without consulting or informing the CSOs, village chiefs as well as organisations and expressed desire for the inspection to be repeated.

On the other hand, the Shiv Sena State secretary spoke about the constant loot and extortion which are ever present along the two main National Highways of the State and asked the miscreants involved in such cowardly act whether or not they realise that the same goods and essential items being transported by the vehicles they loot, are also used by them and their families.

Shiv Sena has always demanded the State and Central Governments for the establishment of a highway protection force in the State and many memo have also been submitted in this regard but there are no signs of any positive development till date which is also the main reason for the non stop occurrence of unlawful activities along the National Highways.

Appealing the State and Central Government to take up necessary steps at the earliest, Lien Gangte said that failure to do so will eventually lead to the people of the State becoming fed up and taking matters into their own hand.

On the other hand, he condemned the violation of human rights and extra judicial killings by Indian Army and para military forces in the State and added that Shiv Sena wholeheartedly welcomes the step taken up by the Supreme Court for bringing justice to the victims of extra judicial killings in Manipur.