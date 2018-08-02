Shiv Sena takes issues to Delhi

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 1: A team led by Shiv Sena State Unit president M Tombi, has pressured the party Central leaders including the party National president Uddhav Thackeray, to bring up various issues plaguing Manipur like the Framework Agreement, Border Pillar issue and the impacts of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill for discussion in the Parliament.

Speaking to The Sangai Express, M Tombi who is currently in Delhi, said that the State unit team met the National president and the National secretary of the party on July 27 and submitted a memorandum regarding the issues of Manipur.

He added that the team also pressured the National leaders to take up the issues of the Framework Agreement, Border Pillar 81 and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament.

He added that after around 40 lakh people were excluded after the publication of the second draft of NRC in Assam, there is strong suspicion that many non indigenous people might have also arrived in Manipur after 1972 and as such the National leaders were urged to bring up the critical issues of Manipur in the interest of the people.

The Central leaders assured that they would act as per the sentiment of the people of Manipur, Tombi claimed.

Speaking about Manipur University issue, he said that the team has also urged the Central leaders to carefully monitor the inquiry over AP Pandey and to oppose any wrong doings or practices which might harm the future career of the students.

According to Shiv Sena State Unit, the best course of action would be to remove AP Pandey from his post during the inquiry and to appoint another VC for the university, he added.

On the other hand, Tombi also condemned the act of MP K Bhabananda for casually sidelining the issues brought up by MP V Raja in the Parliament regarding Border Pillar 81 issue.