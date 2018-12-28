Shiv Sena takes State issues to Delhi

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 27: Shiv Sena State unit president M Tombi left Imphal for New Delhi yesterday to urge the party’s National president and MPs to table several issues pertaining to Manipur including the demand for deployment of highway protection force along Imphal-Jiribam highway and Imphal-Dimapur highway in the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

Speaking to media persons about M Tombi’s trip to New Delhi, Shiv Sena State unit secretary Lien Gangte said that Tombi would urge the party president and MPs to see that highway protection force is deployed along Imphal-Dimapur highway and Imphal-Jiribam and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance to develop Imphal-Jiribam highway as a standard four-lane way is translated into action.

If the many development projects announced by the NDA Government for the State of Manipur are not implemented, Shiv Sena would not remain silent even though the party is a partner of NDA, Lien Gangte said.

Congratulating Chief Minister N Biren on winning the Champion of Change award, Lien Gangte noted that a number of statues have been constructed in different States and many more would be constructed.

But the huge amount spent on constructing statues can be used more productively by taking up housing schemes for the poor and homeless people, he continued.

Asking what has happened to the NDA Government’s assurance to deposit Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of each and every citizen, Lien Gangte lamented that the issue of boundary pillars between India and Myanmar in Moreh sector has not been resolved yet.

Condemning the way the international boundary was surveyed by a joint team of the Survey of India and Ministry of Home Affairs without sharing any information with the State Government, he demanded a re-survey.

All the communities would welcome a solution to the Naga issue but the solution would be rejected outrightly if it has any potential to create a chaotic situation in the State, he said adding that no solution should challenge the integrity of Manipur.