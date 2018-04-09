Shiv’s double ton helps IBSA register huge win

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 8 : IBSA, Yumnam Leikai rode on Shiv who was simply outstanding in both batting and bowling to thump YUC, Kwakeithel by 272 runs in the ongoing 4th Plate Cricket tournament at Langthabal Public ground.

Opting to bat first, IBSA made a great start with Shiv hitting an unbeaten 124 ball- 226, the highest by a batsman so far in the tournament while Swapnil on the other hand aided him hitting 42 runs in 24 balls. Wanglen 27 (18), Joel 15 (16) and Yaten 14 (26) then stacked up a total of huge 368 runs for 4 in 35 overs.

Somraj and Prithibiraj took one wicket each in 7 overs they bowled.

In reply, YUC fall heavily at 96 runs in 26.2 overs to suffer an embarrassing loss as the bowlers of IBSA led by Shiv ran through the batting line up with superb bowling performances. Suraj struck the highest of 18 runs in 37 balls while Sanjit added another 17 runs. Sunil and Kadamjit also contributed 15 runs each in the innings.

Man of the match Shiv claimed 4 wicket in 5 overs while Swapnil picked up two wickets in this innings. Ingoton and Yaten also dismissed one wicket each in this very one sided match.