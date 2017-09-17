SHRI performs first RFA of liver cancer in NE

IMPHAL, Sep 16: For the first time in the North East, Shija Hospitals & Research Institute performed Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) upon a 61-year-old woman.

According to a press release, the surgical procedure was performed by Dr Thangjam Gautam Singh, Consultant Interventional Radiologist, Shija Hospitals. He is also trained in “Interventional Oncology” for numerous operations for cancers in liver, biliary, kidney, lungs and bone.

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is one of the highly advanced treatment options approved by FDA and practised all over the world for early stages of hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer). It is fast becoming preferred treatment option. Its principle is based on delivery and deposition of electromagnetic energy (AC current) into the cancer cells producing a thermal injury leading to almost instantaneous protein coagulation, irreversible damage to mitochondria and cytosolic cell, vaporization, and ultimately carbonization.

The heat destroys the liver cancer cells permanently. It is performed by introducing electrodes (electric needles) through small punctures (no open surgery) in skin of the body and into liver cancer under the guidance of CT /Ultrasound.

Liver cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. It occurs predominantly in patients with underlying chronic liver disease, cirrhosis or hepatitis B. Surgery and liver transplantation are well known treatment options, the release said.

The woman with right upper abdomen pain since six months was diagnosed to have HCC (liver cancer) of size 2.7cms with background liver parenchymal disease. She had deranged liver function test. Liver cancer was confirmed by Alpha Feto Protein (AFP) level, MRI liver and FNAC. She underwent RFA for liver cancer under CT guidance at the hospital. Her recovery was uneventful and was discharged the next day with advice to follow up after one month, the release added.