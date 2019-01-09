Shutdown against CAB total, 7 held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 8: The 11 hours general strike called by All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) and the 48 hours general strike called by the Coordinating Body of Trade Unions (CBTU) Manipur crippled normal life in the State today with all the shops and business establishments shut down and transport services coming to a grinding halt.

While the 11 hours general strike called by AMSU against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 came to an end at 4 pm today, the 48 hours general strike called by CBTU Manipur will continue till 6 pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, police have arrested at least seven volunteers of AMSU, including key-members of the student organization in connection with the general strike.

While the markets in and around Imphal city, including Khwairamband Keithel, Lamlong Keithel, Singjamei Keithel and Lilong Keithel witnessed a complete shutdown, highways and roads in the same locations wore an almost deserted look.

There were neither inter-State bus service nor passenger services of any type.

While educational institutions in and around Imphal City were closed, there was thin attendance in Government offices. However, there was no interruption in the flight services.

AMSU volunteers and supporters of the general strike who came out on the streets at various locations burnt tyres and other materials on the roads besides piling stones in the middle of the roads.

Some of those locations included Thangmeiband, Khoyathong, Uripok, Nagamapal, Canchipur (MU main gate), Lilong Bridge, Langthabal, Checkon and Khurai.

Four key members of AMSU, including assistant secretary (AMSU Headquarters) S Jiteshore, coordination and networking secretary Athouba Laishram were arrested from Khwairamband Bazar at around 5.30 am when many volunteers enforced the general strike.

Later at around 10 am, another three members of the same students’ organization were also arrested by police while imposing general strike at Checkon area.

Speaking to The Sangai Express, AMSU vice president Peter Laishram conveyed that the student organization will decide the future course of action and announce the latest steps regarding the passing of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2106 at the earliest. He also lauded the people of the State for extending support to the 11 hours general strike called by AMSU and to the total shutdown imposed by NESO today in all the States of North East.

Mention may be made here that AMSU called today’s 11-hour State-wide general strike from 5 am till 4 pm in solidarity with North East Students’ Organization’s (NESO) total shutdown which was imposed throughout the North East region today in protest against the Union Government’s effort to pass Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 in the Lok Sabha today.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 which was passed today in Lok Sabha seeks to provide Indian citizenship to illegal migrants who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

NESO and other stakeholders from North East Region opposed the Bill on the ground that it will be a major threat to all the indigenous communities in the North East who constitute a small minority in the demography of India.