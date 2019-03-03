Shutdown called

IMPHAL, Mar 3: Condemning the lack of any positive response from the Chief Minister, Pollution Control Board and irresponsible acts on part of the Industries Department, the JAC Against Pollution Around Patsoi, has called a 24 hour total shutdown along National Highway 37, from 5 am of March 9 till 5 am of March 10.

A press release issued by the convenor of the JAC explained that the shutdown will be relaxed for emergency services like water, electricity, medicine as well as students who are appearing for major examinations.

It conveyed that on February 19 last year, a memorandum was submitted to the CM, Chairman of Pollution Control Board, Imphal West DC and Chief Inspector of Factories regarding the pollution at Patsoi. However, the lack of any positive response from the authorities forced the people of Patsoi Lamkhai to stage a sit in protest on March 30 the same year and it was resolved to ban all construction works of a firm in the area.

Claiming that back then, the Managing Director of the firm engaged for the work appealed to the people to give some time to shift the machinery and other materials in the area, it added that the people and the JAC decided to give around 6 months time but even till date, the machinery are still present and operating in the area.

It continued that the Chairman of the Pollution Control Board had cancelled the consent certificate of the firm for using stone crusher, hot mix plant and speakers in the area on May 30 last year and on December 4, the JAC also received an RTI reply which clarified that the Chief Inspector of Factories had not given any form of licence or permit to the firm.

However, despite presence of such inconsistencies and errors, the Pollution Control Board did not take up any further action against the firm, it claimed.

As such, condemning the lack of any positive steps from the side of the Government, the Pollution Control Board, as well as the irresponsible act of the Industries Department in granting licenses to every industries recklessly, the JAC called for a 24 hour total shutdown from 5 am of March 9.

It also added that even after the shutdown is completed, there will be a ban on the vehicles belonging to HVS firm until and unless the stone crushers and hot mix plant are removed from the area.