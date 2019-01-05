Shutdown threatened

Lamka, Jan 4: The Paite Tribe Council and Young Paite Association have threatened to impose an indefinite shutdown in Churachandpur from Monday over their demand to arrest an alleged instigator on the purported plans to attack the general secretary of YPA.

‘We have been pressing the Government to book all the persons involved in the life-attempt on general secretary of Young Paite Association; General Headquarters for the last few months.

“Accordingly, we submitted an ultimatum to the Chief Minister to book the main instigator of the case on or before January 6, 2019. If the Govt fails to act by then, we have no alternative but to call an indefinite shutdown of Lamka from January 7, 2019,’ said the two organisations in a letter to all concerned.