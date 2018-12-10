Shyamkr for education at grassroots level

Imphal, Dec 9 (DIPR)

Forest and Environment Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar inaugurated Andro Heinoubok Primary School at Andro Leitanpekpham Yaihoubi, Imphal East today.

The school was constructed under the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (2012-13), Education for all.

He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of Andro Heinoubok club.

Speaking as the chief guest at the function, Shyamkumar stressed on the need to provide quality education from the grassroots level.

He said that if the foundation of education for every child in the State is strong, then they can equally compete with children from outside the State.

The Minister opined that if high quality education is provided in the State then the guardians and their wards will not pursue higher education in other States.

Stating that the primary school was constructed under the Central scheme with special focus on primary education, the Minister said that the State Education Department has already sanctioned two teachers for the school.

Shyamkumar then appealed the parents to give the names of their wards before December 20 for admission to the school and stated that everything which can be provided by the Government will be free, including textbooks, uniforms among others. He also appealed to the people to conserve and protect the environment, forest, wildlife and traditional-cultural heritage of the area. The Minister also announced that he will set aside Rs 2 crore from his LADF for the primary education sector of Andro A/C. On the other hand, he said that the attempt by the Government to legalise liquor production for exporting, was cancelled due to backlash from various sections of the society.

However, he claimed and explained that if the said plan had been implemented, the liquor would have been exported to generate revenue and not sold in Manipur market.

As such, it would not have caused any negative impact to the youth/people and the State would have been earning handsome revenue, he added.

He clarified that he is not targeting anyone with his explanation and expressed belief that one day, the people will eventually agree to let the liquor production get legalised.

Shyamkumar also announced that an Andro festival will be planned to showcase the tradition and culture of the area.

Speaking as the president of the function, M Premchandra Singh, ZEO, Zone II, Imphal East, appealed the people of the area to support the Education Department officials for smooth functioning of the school.

He informed that with the inauguration of the Andro Heinoubok Primary School, the number of Government aided schools in the constituency has increased to 48.

Y Shajouba Khuman, chairperson, Andro Municipal Council (AMC), Y Sanjoy, Councillor, Lukhoi Khuman, Councillor, Ch Tombi, Councillor, Salam Inaobi, Councillor, Shanti, Councillor, Ch Gandhar Meitei, Khullakpa, among others attended the function.