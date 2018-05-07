Shyamkumar assures construction of pineapple processing unit at Laikhoiching

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 6 : Horticulture and Soil Conservation Minister Th Shyamkumar has stated that a pineapple juice extraction unit will be opened at Imphal East district Laikoiching at the earliest.

He made the statement during the inauguration of a retail market shed at Laikoiching, which was constructed at a cost of around Rs 7.50 lakh under ‘Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture’ of Horticulture and Soil Development, today.

Speaking at the event, Th Shyamkumar said that the market was inaugurated as a part of the Go to Villages mission of the State Government.

The Minister claimed that there is a plan to construct a pineapple processing unit at Laikoiching, as most of the women folk/people of Laikoiching and its surrounding areas earn their livelihood by growing and selling fruits.

The presence of such a processing unit will be of great benefit to the people as their pineapples as well as other fruits will now be bought by the Government, he said and added that by ensuring proper categorisation of various crops like U-Morok (king chilly), turmeric, sugar cane and grapes, the State Government will attempt to increase the income of the farmers/people.

The Minister assured that necessary funds would be procured from the DoNER Ministry so as to help the farmers producing horticulture products.

Shyamkumar also added that the newly inaugurated retail market will be of immense help for the people, particularly the women vendors.

Prior to inaugurating the retail shed, the Minister had inaugurated a waiting shed cum Meira Shanglen at Moirangpurel and a Meira Shanglen at Angkha Mayai Leikai., which were constructed from under the MLA Local Area Development funds.