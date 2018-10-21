Silent rally

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 20: Lions Club of Imphal organised a silent public rally at Imphal City today in connection with the World Osteoporosis Day today.

The participants carried placards written with slogans about bone health, healthy diets to keep bones healthy, fracture risk identification and societal burdens by the disease etc, during the rally which was flagged off by RIMS Director Professor A Shanta from Dharamsala today.

Various pamphlets containing information about osteoporosis were also distributed during the rally.

Speaking to media persons, Prof A Shanta said that osteoporosis has become a major disease in the modern world.

The disease also creates a lot of suffering for women over the age of 50.

It is important to maintain a healthy diet and to have proper awareness about the disease, he added.

Social activist Diana Mayanglambam as well as patients afflicted with osteoporosis, youths and Indian Red Cross Society Imphal West District Branch staff also took part in the rally.