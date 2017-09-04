Silver medallist Jupitor, Bembem feted

IMPHAL, Sep 3 : School of Body Builder and Fitness Kwakeithel today felicitated silver medallist Jupitor Singh along with Leitanthem Dinesh who represented India in the 51st Asian Body Building and Physique Sports Champion-ship held in Seoul.

Arjuna Awardee Oinam Bembem was also felicitated at Community Hall of Kwakeithel Nganu Lampak.

Salam Maipak, MD Imphal Hospital, Soibam Ekendra Singh, AFC Instructor, O Ajit Singh, vice president All Manipur Gym- nasium Welfare Association and Kishan Singh, international judge IBBF graced the function as dignitaries.

O Bembem was recently awarded the Arjuna award by the Govt of India for her football feats at all levels.