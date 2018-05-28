IMPHAL, May 27: 4 Assam Rifles of 28 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) organised a choir singing competition at Kana valley, Chandel yesterday. The event was organised at Assam Rifles ground in Sajik Tampak village in continuation of the musical concert organised at Haika village. Jazz band of Sajik Battalion. perfromed at the event. Jamlunmang and Chongneo were chosen as the best talent amongst boys and girls respectively. The musical group of Tuilelon Village Baptist Church was judged the best closely followed by group from Chahkap Village Baptist Church and Sajik Tampak Village Youth Fellowship.