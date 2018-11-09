Singjamei Kendra-A win in Oinam Charly Memorial Kang

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 8 : Singjamei Kendra Kangkhut-A emerged victorious in a Group D league match against Heingang Kendra Kangkhut at the 1st Oinam Charly Singh Memorial League Cum Knock-Out Kendra Wise Kang Tournament being organised by Singjamei Kangkhut at Singjamei Kangsang.

It was a closely fought match as Singjamei Kendra-A and Heingang Kangkhut went neck to neck for almost entire portion but a Singjamei Kendra proved luckier side as they clinched the game narrowly by 10-9 margin. Konthoujam Kendra will face Yaiskul Kendra in the Group C league match next on November 10.