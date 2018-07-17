Singngat CHC

IMPHAL, Jul 16: Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar today laid the foundation stone of a Community Health Centre (CHC) at Singngat sub-division of Churachandpur district.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony held at Singngat PHC complex, Jayantakumar said that flying doctors or air ambulances would be introduced soon in the State.

Stating that he would talk with Governor Dr Najma Heptulla on the matter this evening, Jayantakumar said that better healthcare services can be extended to interior areas of hill districts like Singngat, Behiang, Tamenglong, Kamjong, Jessami etc once the flying doctors or air ambulances are introduced.

Specialist and super specialist doctors would be appointed under National Health Mission and they would provide healthcare services at district hospitals and CHCs with the help of air ambulances, said the Health Minister.

The problem of shortage of doctors is not something peculiar to Churachandpur district or Manipur, it is something common throughout the country, he said.

MPSC conducted a recruitment process for 300 doctors but only 53 candidates made it through. The process of interview is going on. Once the recruitment process is completed, the problem of shortage of doctors can be ameliorated to some extent. Meanwhile, many doctors who went away to pursue PG courses have returned and reported to the PG Pool.

The Government is also working to recruit Nurses and preference would be given to eligible local candidates, said the Health Minister.

He advised relevant AYUSH doctors to develop a herbal garden at the Singngat PHC complex. He also assured necessary financial and other aids.

Concerned officials have been instructed to initiate due process for upgrading Songdoh PHSC to a PHC.

The Central Government has given approval for establishment of a cultural complex in Churachandpur district, said Jayantakumar who is also in charge of Art and Culture Department. MLA GS Haupu Zou and Health Director Dr K Rajo too attended the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Later, L Jayantakumar attended the opening session of a detox camp held at Moirang.