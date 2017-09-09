Sirarakhong Chilli festival concludes

Shyamkumar promises chilli factory

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 8: Asserting that the State Government has been emphasizing on how to enable the State’s farmers generate more in-come, Forest and Environ- ment and Horticulture & Soil Conservation Minister Th Shyamkumar today announ-ced that a chilli factory would be established at Sirarakhong to enhance chilli cultivation and production.

He made the announcement while speaking as the chief guest in the closing ceremony of Hathei Phanit (chilli festival) organized by Sirarakhong Shanao Long at Sirarakhong village in Ukhrul District.

Further stating that the Government is working with a long term vision by examining the ground reality unlike the previous Government that allocated funds based on reports on prepared without field assessment, the Minister also informed that fund allocation for Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) will be made at the earliest.

He also alleged that around Rs 25 crore of MIDH fund was wasted by the previous Government last year as it could furnish utilization certificates for the said amount. He informed that a total amount of Rs 35 crore is being funded by the Central Government in the State under the scheme.

Lauding the villagers of Sirarakhong for organizing the festival and producing chillies, the Minister remarked that the festival highlighted the healthy work culture of the village.

Shyamkumar also hand-ed Rs 1 lakh to the organ- izers and later inspected the stalls opened at the function. The function was also attended by M Kirankumar, DIO, Horticulture Department and L Manglem Singh, DFO, Ukhrul District as the president and guest of honour respectively.