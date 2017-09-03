Sit-in decries ‘threat’ to Pradhan candidate

IMPHAL, Sep 2: Registering a strong protest against the alleged threat served by a combined team of Sekmai police commando and Assam Rifles to a Pradhan candidate for Mayang Langjing Gram Panchayat election, women folks of the Gram Panchayat staged a sit-in-protest near the residence of the candidate Takhellambam Tompok today.

According to the protestors, the combined security team came at the Pradhan candidate’s residence today early morning at around 3.30 charging him of keeping a 9 mm pistol along with five live rounds. The candidate was asked to produce the weapon or else he would be barred from contesting the election. Speaking to media persons, K Borkeinya, secretary of Meira Paibi Semgat Sagatpa Lup said that women folks of the area vehemently condemn the threat served by the security team to the candidate who is supported by majority of the locals.

She also alleged the combined security team severely thrashed Yumnam Surjit, one of the supporters of the candidate after being taken away.

Condemning the alleged threat served to him, Tompok said that he has never seen a 9 mm pistol.

However, the candidate admitted that he keeps a licensed double barrel gun which he has never used in anti-social activities.

He suspected that the threat was served as a planned attempt to suffer defeat in the election. He appealed to the concerned authority to intervene into the matter and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

The candidate also appealed to the voters to not feel insecure in the aftermath of the incident.

He expressed hope that he would win the ensuing election with a big margin as witnessed in the Panchayat election of 2007.

Placards reading “We condemn threat served to Pradhan candidate Tompok”, “We support Takhellambam Tompok” etc were used at the protest site.