Sit-in continues

IMPHAL, Sep 15: Demanding justice in the killing of five individuals by Army’s 3 Corps CISU, a sit-in-protest was staged today too at Sanjenbam, Imphal East.

The protest demonstration was jointly organised by the JAC Against the Cold Blooded Murder of Gypsy, Satish, Ranel, Naobi and Prem where COHR chairman Phulindro Konsam spoke about human rights violation by security forces in the State.

While condemning the cold blooded murder of the five individuals, the protesters demanded a thorough enquiry and befitting punishment of all the guilty army personnel.

They also demanded mortal remains of Gypsy and Satish and repeal of AFSPA from all over the State.