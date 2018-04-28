Sit-in held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 27: Women folks staged a sit in protest at Kakwa Makha Nameirakpam Leikai today demanding arrest of the individual (s) involved in the death of Thongam Nerupama , whose dead body was found in a highly decomposed state at Haraorou Tolongkhomba Chingkhong under Sagolmang PS on April 23, and to award befitting punishment at the earliest.

Speaking to media persons , Nongmeikapam (O) Latabi (sister of the deceased’s woman) said that Nerupama went out from home on the third day of Yaoshang festival and failed to return home.

However, after family members got wind of reports regarding the discovery of a highly decomposed dead body of a female at Haraorou Tolongkhomba Chingkhong some days back, they went to JNIMS morgue yesterday and identified the dead body as that of Nerupama based on the apparel and clothes on the body.

She alleged that all this time that the victim had been missing, no missing reports or any complaints were lodged at the police station concerned and urged the authority concerned to find the culprit (s) involved in the crime and award befitting punishment at the earliest. It may be mentioned that police arrested Thongam Bankim (28) s/o (L) Thongam Khomei of Kha Naorem Leikai, the uncle of the deceased, as well as some other individuals in connection with the incident.