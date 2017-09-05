IMPHAL, Sep 4: Demanding that the successful candidates of TET (supplementary), 2016, be absorbed as teachers in Government schools, the Meetei Mayek TET (Supplementary) Successful Candidates Association (MEMATESC) has threatened to launch intense agitation if their demands are not met at the earliest.

Speaking to media persons at a sit-in-protest organised at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai community hall, MEMATESC general secretary, Ng Ibomcha said that their demands have been constantly ignored by the State Government by making irrational arguments.

Stating that the first TET for Meetei Mayek was conducted on 2013 by the then Government with the aim of absorbing the successful candidates as Meetei Mayek teachers at different level/grades in the State’s Education Department, Ibomcha maintained that another TET for Meetei Mayek with supplementary subjects (English, Maths and Environmental Science) was also held in 2016 making this test/exam mandatory for Meetei Mayek teachers to be absorbed in the Education Department. Following the test, the successful candidates of the TET Meetei Mayek (supplementary) are now being sidelined again by making another argument like clearing D Ed and B Ed and plans are being made to conduct another TET with D Ed and B Ed as mandatory for recruitment of Meetei Mayek teachers, he added

MEMATESC demands relaxation of the Meetei Mayek TET (supplementary) successful candidates from D Ed and B Ed clearance and will oppose the new TET, he further asserted.