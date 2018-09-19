IMPHAL, Sep 19: Demanding enquiry by an independent agency on the alleged extra judicial killings of G Jiteswar Sharma alias Gypsy, Th Satish, Th Prem, RK Ranel and Phijam Naobi by the 3 CISU of Indian Army, womenfolk of Keishamthong Elangbam Leikai staged a sit-in-protest at their locality today.

The protest was jointly organized by the JAC Against the Custodial Killings of G Jiteswar Sharma alias Gypsy, Th Satish, Th Prem, RK Ranel and Phijam Naobi and Keishamthong Elangbam Leikai Apunba Meira Paibi.

The protesters also demanded immediate repeal of AFSPA, handing over of the mortal remains of G Jiteswar Sharma and Th Satish to the family members and awarding capital punishment to the people involved in the said alleged extrajudicial killings.

Speaking on the sideline of the protest, a member of Keishamthong Elangbam Leikai Apunba Meira Paibi lamented that justice has not been delivered in any of the extrajudicial killings which occurred in the State till date.

She decried that AFSPA is still enforced in the State in the name of maintaining law and order but it brings only harm to the civilians.

Stating that the State is filled with the wail of the wives, mothers and the dear ones of those people who were killed in the said counter insurgency operations under the shadow of AFSPA, Basanti appealed to the Centre and State Governments to bring justice regarding the alleged extrajudicial killings in the State as well as to repeal AFSPA at the earliest.