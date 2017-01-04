Communist Party of India, Khurai Local Council staged a sit-in-protest at Khumidok Mamang Leikai Kongba Turel Mapal, today, against the economic blockade imposed by the UNC. The protesters raised slogans demanding the UNC to lift the economic blockade immediately and for the Central and the State Government to address the suffering of the people.

Speaking to media persons, RK Amusang, State executive member of CPI Manipur State Council said the economic blockade has caused untold suffering to the people of the State.

“The UNC needs to pay attention to the voice of the people. The State and Central Governments should also take serious note of the issue”, he said adding that the womenfolk of Khurai had even organised a public rally earlier against the economic blockade.