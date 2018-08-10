Sit in protest against Framework Agreement staged

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 9: Five different CSOs organised a mass sit in protest at Khurai Lamlong Keithel today, opposing the Framework Agreement signed between the Central Government and the NSCN (IM) and warning against any attempts to harm the State just to please a particular community.

The participants also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister later.

The mass sit in protest was organised under the aegis of Khurai Pana Apunba Singlup, Coordinating Body Khurai, Apunba Nupi Lup Khurai, Ahongpung Protection Committee and Lamlong Keithel Fambi Nupi Lup.

According to the womenfolk who participated in the sit in protest, the Framework Agreement signed between the NSCN (IM) and the Central Government on August 3, 2015 has raised various apprehensions in the mind of the people.

The secretive nature of the agreement has led to a situation where the relationship between the various communities is unpredictable now, they claimed.

As such they demanded leaders of the State to adopt a stand to save Manipur during the Special Assembly Session on August 16 and to intimate the Central Government regarding their stand and ease the apprehension of the people. The participants of the sit in protest carried placards containing slogans warning against any harm to the interests of Manipur just to please a particular community, demanding the Central Government to refrain from creating communal tension etc. On the other hand, the protesters also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister.

The memorandum explained the apprehension that Article 371A may be extended to certain parts of Manipur and warned that if this is true, it will lead to serious repercussion in the State. As such, the memorandum demanded the leaders of the State to discuss the situation during the Special Assembly Session and to resolve not to allow extension of Article 371A to any of the Naga inhabited areas of Manipur at any cost.