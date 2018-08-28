Sit in protests demand justice for Gypsy

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 27: Demanding justice for people who went missing or were killed by security personnel and demanding the armed forces to leave Manipur, locals and womenfolk staged sit in protests at Maklang Keithel and Khumbong Keithel today.

At Maklang Keithel, the sit in protest was organised by the JAC and Meira Paibi Welfare Association Kangleipak.

The sit in protest at Khumbong was jointly organised by the JAC and Loyalam Apunba Nupi Lup Khumbong.

Chairman of Committee on Human Rights Phunindro Konsam, vice president of AMUCO N Modhuchandra as well as members of various CSOs took part in both the sit ins. Speaking to media persons, Phunindro Konsam said that on August 18, 2011, Gurumayum Jiteswar alias Changjou alias Gypsy of Khwai Nagamapal Singjubung Leirak was picked up from a rent house at Dimapur by people suspected to be Assam Rifles and NSCN (IM) and has been untraceable till date.

Then in September the same year (2011), Gypsy’s family member filed a writ petition to the Guwahati High Court, Imphal Branch, apart from filing an FIR at Dimapur PS.

Claiming that security forces denied having picked up Jiteswar, he added that the issue was even brought up in the Assembly but even till today, there is no information regarding the whereabouts of Jiteswar or his condition.

Phunindro continued that Thangjam Satish of Sagolband Thangjam Leirak, a TDC student of St Dominic College, Shillong, was picked up by suspected security personnel from a rent house near the college on February 5, 2010.

On February 23 the same year, his (Satish) father even filed a complaint to the then DGP of Manipur police appealing for necessary measures to find his missing his son but Satish was nowhere to be found.

On the other hand, RK Ranel alias Roshan of Tera Sayang, Thounaojam Prem of Langol Laimanai and Phijam Naobi of Thangmeiband Khomdram Selungba Leikai were picked up by armed and masked individuals suspected to be security personnel in the presence of family members from a rent house at Dimapur on March 10, 2010.

Then on March 17 the same year, their dead bodies were found in a jungle under Bokajan PS, Karbi Anglong, Phunindro stated and added that there has been no positive development regarding their brutal torture and killing till date.

He conveyed that the revelations about the capture and killing of the individuals came as per the affidavit filed by Lt Colonel Dharamvir, CO, 1st Para Commando (Special Force) of 3 Corps CISU M Sector, at High Court of Manipur on July 20 this year.

It was learned that Jiteswar was picked up by 3-Corps Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (CISU) of the Indian Army from a rent house at Dukan Basti, Dimapur and tortured before he was killed and buried at the backyard of the unit mess of Ranga Pahar Cantonment, Phunindro claimed and added that despite the revelation, Jiteswar body has not been found till date. He alleged that it also came to light that 3 Corps CISU had a hand in the capture of Phijam Naobi, RK Ranel and Thounaojam Prem from a rent house at Dimapur on March 10 (2010) before they were tortured inside the Indian Army mess before being killed and dumped in the forest on March 17. Pointing out that justice has been denied for the people who were killed by the security forces in such inhumane ways, Phunindro alleged that at a time when the world is working towards active protection of human rights, the Indian Government has been violating human rights of the people of the region.

Even though India gave its signature to the Anti-Torture Convention, it has been attempting to weed out the indigenous people from the North East region by using force, which is apparent from the merciless killings of the innocent people.

He further demanded the mortal remains of Jiteswar and Satish to be handed over to the family members, investigation of the extra judicial killings of Jiteswar, Satish, Th Prem, RK Ranel and Ph Naobi by an independent investigation agency, befitting punishment of the army officials involved as well as immediate removal of AFSPA 1958 from Manipur.