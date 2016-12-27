Sit-in staged

A protest demonstration was staged today at Kwakeithel Lamdong under the aegis of election campaign committee of BJP’s intending candidate Oinam Malesh.

Notably, Oinam Malesh has been preparing to contest the forthcoming Assembly election in Naoriya Pakhanglakpa AC.

Speaking by the sideline of the protest demonstration, O Malesh said that it is the duty of the State Government to open the highways.

But the State’s Congress Government has been doing nothing to get the economic blockade lifted. Rather it has been trying to take political advantage out of the critical situation.

Both the Supreme Court and the High Court of Manipur have ruled that economic blockades are illegal, he pointed out.

Later the protesters shouted many slogans denouncing the economic blockade and the State Government’s failure to get it lifted.