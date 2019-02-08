Sit in staged against CAB Namdulong women question stand of CM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 7: Namdulong Womens’ Society organised a sit in protest at Namdulong, Khuman Lampak, condemning the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, the lack of a concrete stand against the Bill by the Chief Minister, demanding its immediate withdrawal and warning against tabling the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to media persons, Namdulong Womens’ Society president Phaomei Aguilu strongly condemned the passing of the CAB in the Lok Sabha on January 8 this year and also decried the attempt by the Central Government to pass the said Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Aguilu questioned how the indigenous people of the State will survive if the Bill is passed and an uncontrolled number of illegal migrants flood the State.

She then questioned why Chief Minister N Biren is allegedly trying to make the illegal migrants settle in the hills, judging from his apparent lack of opposition to the Bill.

The leaders of the State were elected by the people but they have all failed to think and act for the welfare of the people and they are more busy protecting their seats of power, she alleged.

Questioning the CM about his thoughts on the survival of indigenous people, which include both the hill and valley people, Aguilu asked why the CM has failed to hear the voice of the people against the CAB till date.

Locals of Namdulong will fully support and cooperate in all the movement/agitation launched by the CSOs/students unions of the State, if the CAB is passed in the Rajya Sabha, she assured.

Ragailong Pei, Ragailong Youth Club and Ragailong Women Society also organised a similar sit in protest against CAB at Minuthong today.