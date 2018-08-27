Sit-ins against Art 371A continue

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 26: As part of the series of agitation being launched against the proposed extension of Article 371A, enforcement of Sixth Schedule or any other similar provisions based on ethnic line in the State, under the aegis of UCM, mass sit-ins were staged at various locations in Imphal today.

Many local organizations and womenfolk of Imphal East and Imphal West districts organized sit-in-protest at their respective localities, including Tera Khamnam bazar, Sagolband Salam Leikai, Chingmeirong Mamang Leikai community hall and Khurai Heigru Makhong.

Speaking to media persons at Tera Khamnam bazar, Khamnam Leirak Apunba Meira Paibi Lup secretary Khaidem Sumati Leima decried that the Central Government has been provoking the people of Manipur and creating tension at many intervals even to the present day by coming out with many policies as part of its peace talk with NSCN (IM).

The Central Government has been doing everything to appease the militant group and in the process, it has been sidelining the proposal put up by the people and CSOs of the State till date. In the past, many Central Government leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had claimed there was nothing related with Manipur in the Framework Agreement and they even assured the people that the State will not harmed or affected by the peace talk.

However, Central interlocutor of the peace talk RN Ravi and NSCN (IM) top leaders have repeatedly conveyed through media about several designs of the FA that are completely against the promises made by the Central leaders as well as against the wish of the people, such as extending 371A in all Naga inhabited areas of the country and granting special status to Nagas residing in the State. At such a critical juncture , the desperate attempt to conceal the details of the Framework Agreement raises suspicions that it may have some hidden agendas and will most probably contain some points which will harm the State’s interest. Hence, it is high time for the Central Government to disclose the contents of the Framework Agreement, she demanded while affirming that the people will never accept any policy or solution that will harm the interest of the State in any manner. She also cautioned that extension of Article 371A or enforcement of Sixth Schedule in the State will amount to inviting trouble among the various communities residing in the State since time immemorial.