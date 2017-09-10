Sit in protest staged

Bishnupur: A sit in protest was staged today by people of Leimapokpam, Shatipur and Ishok under Nambol AC regarding the long brewing issue of inappropriate supply of electricity by Ithai barrage.

Meira paibis and locals took part in the sit-in which was held at Leimapokpam Bazar.

L Phulindro of Committee on human Rights told the media persons that the establishment of Ithai barrage has brought only loss and hindrance to the people.

It has reduced productivity in agriculture and increased the water level of lakes and streams which in turn resulted in causing grave flood, he added.

During research , it has been found that the none of the important facts or information were distinctly mentioned regarding the establishment of Loktak Hydro Power Project to the public including how much share has been divided between the State and the Central Government and how long will it be under Central Government, he asserted and added that the public is left to face all the hindrances as a result.