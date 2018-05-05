Sit in protests demanding implementation of 7th Pay held

IMPHAL, May 4: Supporting the demand for implementation of 7th Pay in the State, Directorate of Science and Technology Employee Association staged a sit in protest at the office complex at Old Lambulane today.

Speaking to media persons, the association’s assistant secretary Kh Romesh said that the sit in protest has been organised in support of the JAC’s demand for implementation of 7th Pay for the Govt employees. Condemning the failure to implement 7th Pay in the State, he demanded the State Govt to take up necessary steps at the earliest for the welfare of the Government employees.

Meanwhile, Adult Education Department Employees’ Welfare Association and Directorate of University and Higher Education, Manipur organised sit-in-protests at two different venues yesterday.

Speaking to media persons during the protest at State Guest House, Sanjenthong, general secretary of Adult Education Department Employees’ Welfare Association S Chheitrajit Singh claimed that the Govt has been playing delaying tactics till date instead of taking up steps to implement the recommendation of the 7th Central Pay Commission in the State.

He went on to say that the demands made by Govt employees under the aegis of the JAC of AMTUC and AMGEO is legitimate and added that it is fundamental for every employees in the State to demand equal pay similar their counterparts in other States.

Most of the States in India, including in many of the NE have implemented recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission. However, the BJP led coalition Govt in Manipur keeps ignoring the demand of its employees although it (BJP) included the matter in its vision document.

During the protest at the premise of the Directorate of University and Higher Education, Keishampat near Raj Bhavan, an employee who participated at the protest lamented that the Govt employees are being treated in a step motherly way as their counterparts in other States have already started getting the benefits of 7th Central Pay Commission’s recommendation.