Sit-in protests Koirengei blast

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 13: Locals and womenfolk staged a sit in protest at Bashikhong Keithel today, condemning the bomb blast near BSF Sector HQ, Koirengei on May 9 which killed two BSF personnel and injured three civilians.

The participants of the sit in protest organised by JAC Bashikhong strongly condemned the blast and appealed to those concerned not to repeat such acts in the future.

Speaking to media persons, one of the participants Hawaibam (o) Mema said that it is quite unfortunate that those responsible for the blast carried out the act as if civilian lives did not matter.

She further said that the two security personnel killed in the blast are also human beings and they also had families and one of the deceased was a local as well. She also urged the State Govt to provide all possible assistance to the families of the victims. One of the BSF personnel killed in the blast, Ningombam Ningthouba Mei-tei, was from Bashikhong.