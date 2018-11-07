Sites identified for 10 more women markets : CM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 6: As construction of women markets at the cost of Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore each has been completed at most hill district headquarters 10 more women markets would be constructed in the valley, stated Chief Minister N Biren.

He was speaking at a felicitation function held at Langmeidong ground in his honour on being adjudged the third best Chief Minister in the country by India Today.

Speaking at the felicitation function organised by BJP Kakching District Committee, Biren informed that sites for the 10 new women markets have been identified and a DPR is being prepared.

He said that his politics is about serving the people, not for personal aggrandisement.

“At the time of election, we prayed to the people with folded hands to let us serve the society and the State. If the politicians do not think about the masses after being elected, they would be useless to the society”, Biren said.

He said that he joined BJP after seeing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the country.

Construction of roads accounts very little in people’s welfare. The comfort given by smooth roads can be enjoyed when all the households are healthy and economically secure.

Black-topped roads would be of little meaning to a poverty-stricken family. Maximum members of each and every family should earn and the State Government would pave way for earning incomes, the Chief Minister stated.

Taking due note of the economic responsibility shouldered by women in each and every family and with the objective of empowering them economically, six women markets constructed at hill district headquarters have been inaugurated.

Further the Government has identified sites for construction of 10 women markets in the valley, he said.

“After the preparation of DPR is complete, I would take the report to Delhi and discuss with the Prime Minister and Union Ministers concerned. They would certainly approve the project”, Biren said.

He further announced that Chief Minister Gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) cards would be distributed before the end of the current year under which each card holder would be given medical assistance of Rs 2 lakh each.

Cards for Ayushman Bharat under which each beneficiary would be given medical assistance of Rs 5 lakh would be distributed before the Lok Sabha election, he said.

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be re-elected in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election, Biren appealed to all the people to ensure that BJP win both the Lok Sabha seats of Manipur.

CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam said that BJP will get absolute majority in the Lok Sabha election.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabananda said that Congress party ruined Manipur when they ruled the State for 15 consecutive years.

But the State has seen many changes and developments since the N Biren-led Government was sworn in, Bhabananda said and hailed Biren as a man endowed with leadership qualities.

Planning Board Deputy Chairman S Rajen, MLA Y Surchandra, Deputy Speaker K Robindro and MLA Dr Radheshyam Yumnam too attended the felicitation function.